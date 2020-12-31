Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lifted by Truist from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE REG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,078. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,994 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Regency Centers by 7.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,948,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,124,000 after acquiring an additional 345,940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 881,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.