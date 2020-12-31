Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,232 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 45.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Regions Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 561,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

