RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.17.

NYSE:RNR opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,778,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,166,000 after acquiring an additional 756,289 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,399,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,353,000 after buying an additional 451,807 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 105.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,049,000 after purchasing an additional 443,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 77.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 841,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,818,000 after purchasing an additional 366,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 34.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after purchasing an additional 348,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

