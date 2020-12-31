Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.15. Approximately 769,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 322,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 3.23.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,395 shares of company stock worth $22,150,938. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $22,719,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

