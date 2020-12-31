Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07).

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 3.45.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 504.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 794,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Continental Resources by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.