Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 588.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,287. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.