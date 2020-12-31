Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Christa A. Vesy Sells 4,327 Shares

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares in the company, valued at $3,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.99%. Retail Value’s payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Value by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Retail Value by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Value by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

