Revain Trading Up 0% This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $991.38 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00039131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00296732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.02 or 0.02026158 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

