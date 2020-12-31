REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0599

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,974,514 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

