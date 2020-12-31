Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $359.56

Shares of Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) (LON:RCDO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $359.56 and traded as low as $348.00. Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) shares last traded at $348.00, with a volume of 226,161 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 359.56. The stock has a market cap of £216.43 million and a P/E ratio of -28.52.

Get Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) alerts:

In other Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) news, insider Patricia Ryan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86), for a total value of £3,321.96 ($4,340.16).

Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.