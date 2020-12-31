Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 10.2%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) was up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68.

About Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

