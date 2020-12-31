RLI (NYSE:RLI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

RLI (NYSE:RLI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,363,000 after buying an additional 210,934 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

