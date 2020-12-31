Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 4,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,928. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after acquiring an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after acquiring an additional 77,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

