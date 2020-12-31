& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 20,533 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,533 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $2,646,498.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,981,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,450,904.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, December 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,926 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $606,735.42.

On Tuesday, November 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,084 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.67, for a total transaction of $1,699,516.28.

On Monday, November 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 43,299 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $5,160,374.82.

On Friday, October 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 266.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

