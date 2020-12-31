Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.38

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 768212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 26.70, a current ratio of 26.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Sable Resources Ltd. (SAE.V) (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Peru. The company is involved in the exploration of the San Juan Regional program that includes Don Julio project covering an area of 58,000 hectares (ha) in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional program, which includes the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects covering an area of 39,000 ha titled in Mexico.

