Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.98. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 1,212 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.