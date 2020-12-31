Sandesh Kaveripatnam Sells 2,184 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandesh Kaveripatnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $671,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $28,387,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

