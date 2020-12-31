Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,200 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 0.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gold Fields by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

