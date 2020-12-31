Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,584,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 892,447 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 858,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 152,675 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 518.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.