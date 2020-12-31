Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. UBS Group AG grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 313.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,919 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The stock has a market cap of $933.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

