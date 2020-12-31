Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 10,587 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE:WLK opened at $81.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

