Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

