Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

STNG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 44,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,932. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $658.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

