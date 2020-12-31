Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Scrypta has a total market cap of $133,924.78 and approximately $77.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,338,381 coins and its circulating supply is 15,538,381 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage.

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

