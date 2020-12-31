Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $66.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,341. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 418.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 999,848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,402,000 after acquiring an additional 806,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

