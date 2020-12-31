Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $850.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $850.00, but opened at $891.28. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $894.00, with a volume of 1,781 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £157.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.69.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.