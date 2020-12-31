Sei Investments Co. Acquires 948 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 225.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,668.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

