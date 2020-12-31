Sei Investments Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of LivaNova worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,538 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 151.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 497,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $30,001,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

LivaNova stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.75. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $80.75.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

