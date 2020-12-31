Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $385,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $802,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Simmons began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,591,131 shares in the company, valued at $114,211,383.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,240 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock worth $513,788,623 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

