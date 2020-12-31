Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,350 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arco Platform by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.70 million, a P/E ratio of 209.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

