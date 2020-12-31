Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,113,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

