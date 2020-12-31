Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Stock Price Down 25%

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 156,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 137,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of C$1.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.66.

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

