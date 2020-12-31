SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.20. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.68.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

