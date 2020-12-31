Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.03 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003587 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $52.03 million and $35.05 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00032347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00128784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00182216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00564888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00307138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

