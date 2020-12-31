Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.75. Sharp shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 15,400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.