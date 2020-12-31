Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.71 per share for the year.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,057.27.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,163.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,906.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,062.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,006.53. Shopify has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. Shopify’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.