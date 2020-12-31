Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.75. Shutterstock posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 99.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 123,870 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after buying an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,049. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

