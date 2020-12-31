Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $127.70

Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) (LON:SGM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and traded as high as $135.00. Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) shares last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 49,563 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 108.94. The firm has a market cap of £117.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.23, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) Company Profile (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Capital Group plc (SGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.