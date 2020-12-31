Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, acquired 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza acquired 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last ninety days.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

