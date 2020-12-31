Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.90

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.38, with a volume of 451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last quarter.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

