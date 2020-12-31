Silverway (SLV) Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,276.21 and approximately $31.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. In the last week, Silverway has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,753.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.01192078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 525.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000412 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

