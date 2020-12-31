SingularDTV (SNGLS) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $21,987.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00039887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00297509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.38 or 0.01983570 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

