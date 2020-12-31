Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 53.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742,400. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

