Sirius XM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,919 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,910 call options.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

