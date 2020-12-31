Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. 140166 cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.94. 710,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,147. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,994,000 after buying an additional 2,299,419 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 480,237 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $14,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

