Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.0185 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $845,095.45 and $123,047.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00030253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00181679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00563228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00306433 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00085565 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

