Smartlands Network Price Down 2.1% This Week (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $50,126.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartlands Network token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00039676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00293252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $572.48 or 0.01993217 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao.

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

