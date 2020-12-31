SmartMesh (SMT) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $72,687.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00038594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00296074 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.68 or 0.01999961 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

