Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,562.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,562 ($46.54) and last traded at GBX 3,560 ($46.51), with a volume of 58903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,408 ($44.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,322.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,929.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a €0.28 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L)’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.