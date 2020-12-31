Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 6.2% Higher

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.78 and last traded at $51.23. 49,910,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 30,169,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,790.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,305,294 shares of company stock worth $85,490,299 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 160.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

